Explosions are heard in Kharkiv, Russians drop GABs on city
On the evening of October 31, Russians shelled Kharkiv.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the mayor of the city Ihor Terekhov.
"There are explosions in Kharkiv. Be careful!" - the mayor called.
According to the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, one of the GABs hit Derhachi. A fire broke out.
Another hit by a GAB was recorded on the outskirts of Kharkiv.
Earlier, the Air Force warned of a GAB in the direction of Kharkiv.
