RF air strike on high-rise building in Kharkiv: rescue operations are completed, 3 people are killed and 36 others injured

In Kharkiv, emergency rescue and rubble removal operations have been completed in a 9-storey building that was hit by a Russian bomb on October 30 in the evening.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"As a result of the enemy strike, 3 people were killed, including 2 children, and 36 others were injured," the statement said.

It is noted that rescuers from the Kharkiv, Luhansk and Ivano-Frankivsk garrisons of the State Emergency Service, as well as the 2nd Special Rapid Response Center of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, were involved in eliminating the consequences of the hit on the residential high-rise building.

SES psychologists worked at the scene and helped 32 people.

As a reminder, late on Wednesday evening, October 30, Russian invaders hit a nine-story building in Kharkiv with a guided aerial bomb. As of the evening of October 30, it was reported that 1 child was killed and 35 people were injured, including one child. On the evening of October 31, it was reported that rescuers had unblocked the bodies of a 15-year-old boy and a man from the rubble of the building.