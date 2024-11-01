Soldiers of National Guard Brigade "Charter" surround and eliminate company of 7th Regiment of RF in battle near Lyptsi. VIDEO

Soldiers of the National Guard's Charter Brigade told how they surrounded and eliminated a company of the 7th Regiment of the RF in a battle near Lyptsi (Kharkiv region). Warning: The video is not recommended for minors, pregnant women and people with weak mental health!

The video was posted on his YouTube channel Butusov Plus by the Editor-in-Chief of Censor.NET, Yurii Butusov.

"We were considering three positions that needed to be captured, cleared and taken up. In other words, there were three companies in this forest, at the positions we were supposed to occupy, where we were performing our tasks. We surrounded the whole company. We started the operation during the transitional period of rotation of the enemy units from the ninth regiment to the seventh. Therefore, this played into our hands in the future, we took advantage of this opportunity to take a sufficient number of people prisoner," the Charter soldiers said.

The video also contains testimonies of the Russian occupiers who were captured.

Journalist Yurii Butusov visited the battlefield and showed what was left of the Russian positions.

"Ammunition load is here at every step. The Russians were driven out here in heavy fighting. Every position was occupied. There was also a machine gunner here, and there were empty ammunition belts. Friends, now we are near Kharkiv. The Russians have brought a lot of ammunition, ammo, grenade launchers here. And these grenade launchers, you can see, were scattered by the explosion," Butusov showed.

"The enemy was advancing in this direction very conveniently, hiding from our fire. And here they had a very dangerous defense line. A command post. The Russians were shooting back here. The resistance here was desperate. It is very difficult to take such plantations. Everything is greenery. It has already been thinned out by our fire. But everything here is scorched. These are our explosions, our shells and bombs. It was a command post, as we can see. It was systematically targeted by close strikes, and the enemy abandoned it and started to flee," the journalist said.