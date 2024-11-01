ENG
Occupiers attacked multi-storey building in Sumy with "shahed", five people were wounded, including pregnant woman (updated)

On the evening of Friday, November 1, Russians attacked the city of Sumy with a "shahed". The enemy drone hit caused destruction and damage. It is known about 5 injured.

This was reported to Suspilne by the acting mayor of Sumy, Artem Kobzar, Censor.NET reports.

Currently, all services are working at the site of the Russian "Shahed" hit.

Окупанти атакували Суми шахедом

The Sumy City Council added that all the victims were hospitalized. One person is in serious condition, others have moderate injuries, including a pregnant woman.

Окупанти атакували Суми шахедом

The Sumy branch of Gazmerezhi reported that 173 consumers in Sumy were left without gas due to the strike. These are two apartment buildings.

Additional information

According to the Prosecutor's Office of Sumy region, the occupiers attacked a residential area of Sumy with a "shahed" around 7:40 pm. An enemy drone damaged a high-rise building.

According to preliminary data, five people were injured - two women and three men.

Окупанти атакували Суми шахедом

Окупанти атакували Суми шахедом

A pre-trial investigation is ongoing into the enemy's violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

