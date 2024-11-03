Night attack of the "Shaheds": air defense forces shot down all UAVs that threatened Kyiv. PHOTOS

On the night of 3 November, the Russian occupiers attacked Kyiv in several waves with Shahed attack drones. Drone debris fell in two districts of the Ukrainian capital.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the KCMA Serhiy Popko.

That night, the enemy attacked Kyiv with drones once again: they were launched mainly from the north-east. The UAVs approached Kyiv on different courses and again at very low altitudes.

"During the night, the air alert in the city was announced twice and lasted a total of five and a half hours. The defence forces neutralised all the drones that threatened the capital," Popko said.

As a result of the repulsed attack, debris fell in Shevchenkivskyi and Holosiivskyi districts of the city. In particular, in Shevchenkivskyi district, the road surface, lighting poles and power lines were damaged. In at least five buildings, the blast damaged window glazing and entrance groups. There were no fires or casualties.

