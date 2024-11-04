Occupiers attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with a missile, artillery and kamikaze drone. They carried out 304 strikes in Zaporizhzhia region

Over the past day, Russian invaders struck at localities in Zaporizhzhia region. In the evening, they struck Nikopol district and Dniprovskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"A 55-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man were injured as a result of an enemy attack in the Polohivskyi district", Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said.

During the day, the occupiers struck 304 times in 14 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region. In particular

conducted 5 air strikes on Yurkivka, Mala Tokmachka and Preobrazhenka.

133 UAVs of various modifications attacked Prymorske, Lobkove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky,

Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Olhivske, Novodanylivka and Bilohirya.

150 artillery strikes were made on Bilohiria, Lobkove, Orikhove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Bilohiria and Olhivske.

"We have received 23 reports of the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure", Fedorov added.

Strikes on Dnipropetrovsk region

At night, the aggressor attacked Dniprovskyi district with a rocket. A fire broke out and was extinguished by rescuers. The strike damaged the infrastructure, but fortunately, no one was injured, Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, said.

Occupiers also attacked Nikopol district. A kamikaze drone hit the district centre. The Marhanetska community was hit with artillery. People are unharmed.

