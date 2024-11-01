Invaders conduct about 500 attacks in Zaporizhzhia direction daily - Southern Defense Forces

Every day in the Zaporizhzhia direction, Russians launch about 500 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders and frontline towns and villages.

This was stated by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, in a commentary to Suspilne, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, about 200 enemy drone strikes and 150-200 artillery and MLRS attacks are recorded daily in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

"In particular, up to 10-12 guided aerial bombs are used against Mala Tokmachka, and army assault aircraft also use 30-40 free-flight aerial rockets," Voloshyn said.

In addition, according to the spokesperson, the invaders are preparing for assaults in the Vremivka direction - the border of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. The Russians are likely to attack with small groups of infantry, from 5 to 10 people, supported by armored vehicles.

Read more: Occupiers are lying about capturing Chasiv Yar and Toretsk, - OTG "Luhansk"

According to Voloshyn, there are currently no large groups and no prerequisites for large-scale offensive actions by the Russian occupiers in this area.

"Armored vehicles will be used to support the actions of these small groups as a means of supporting the actions of this small infantry. It is just their armored vehicles that will support the actions of their infantry when they storm our positions. We are not talking about a large-scale offensive at the moment," said the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces.

See more: Debris of "Shaheds" fell on houses in Zolotonosha, Cherkasy Region. PHOTOS