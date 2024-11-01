Occupiers are lying about capturing Chasiv Yar and Toretsk, - OTG "Luhansk"

The Russians claimed to have occupied Chasiv Yar and Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast, but this information is not true. The enemy currently has no advantage in these settlements.

This was stated by Anastasiia Bobovnikova, a spokeswoman for the OTG "Luhansk", on the air of "We-Ukraine" TV channel, Censor.NET reports.

She confirmed that these cities remain under the control of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

We see many reports from the Russians that they have already captured Chasiv Yar and Toretsk and feel free there", she stressed.

According to the spokeswoman, in Chasiv Yar, the Russian occupiers did not cross a critical canal in the south and, accordingly, did not gain a foothold there.

"Yes, small assault groups are crossing the canal, trying to gain a foothold, but the key word here is ‘trying’. At the moment they have no advantage in these cities, the contact line is stabilised at the moment and they are not advancing," Bobovnikova emphasised.

The spokeswoman of OTG "Luhansk" said that in these areas the enemy has slightly changed the tactics of using its small assault groups.

"Earlier they used to attack head-on and lose a lot of manpower, now they are focusing on small SRG and so-called "secrets" - when 1-3 people run across and hide in basements, holes and destroyed buildings. The purpose of such actions is to accumulate as much as possible before the assault. However, such attempts are detected by our drones in particular and are defeated as quickly as possible," she added.

Earlier, Yevhen Martynets, commander of the 5th SAB, said that the Russians had entered the suburbs of Chasiv Yar and were trying to advance in the suburbs, but the enemy was not achieving strategic success.

And in Toretsk, the Defence Forces are preventing the enemy from advancing who is on the eastern outskirts of the city.