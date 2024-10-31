Russian occupiers remain in eastern outskirts of Toretsk, Donetsk region. Ukrainian defence forces have stabilised contact line, - OTG "Luhansk"

The defence forces are preventing the enemy from advancing on the eastern outskirts of Toretsk, Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Anastasiia Bobovnikova, spokesperson for the OTGT "Luhansk", during a telethon

"The enemy is not advancing and the contact line in Toretsk has not changed for a long time. We have stabilised the situation. It is also thanks to the units stationed in Toretsk," the spokeswoman said.

She added that Ukrainian infantry is actively engaged in urban battles, they are able to destroy the enemy and have stabilised the contact line.

"The enemy remains in the eastern outskirts of the city, we are not allowing them to advance. He remains in these areas", Bobovnikova said.

Despite the fact that the Russians have reduced the number of assaults, the number of shellings is not decreasing.

As a reminder, earlier the military reported that Toretsk was being wiped off the map by Russian occupation forces.

