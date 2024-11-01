Debris of "Shaheds" fell on houses in Zolotonosha, Cherkasy Region. PHOTOS

At night, Russian occupants attacked the town of Zolotonosha in the Cherkasy region with "Shaheds".

This was announced by the head of the RMA, Ihor Taburets, Censor.NET reports.

"We have three cases of enemy 'shaheds' falling here. As a result, the residential infrastructure was damaged. The main thing is that everyone is alive. Specialized services responded promptly. We continue to coordinate with the district and city authorities," the statement said.

At least 10 apartment buildings and several private households were damaged by debris and the blast wave.

"The private house that was at the epicenter of the explosion was significantly destroyed. It's a miracle that there were no casualties because at the time there was a whole family with an 8-year-old child inside.



The inspection is currently underway. Commissions are recording all the damage. Then we will know the final extent of the damage and, accordingly, the restoration work," added the head of the RMA.

Also read: Night attack by "Shahed": debris damaged residential infrastructure in Kyiv and Cherkasy regions. PHOTO.











