Night attack by "shaheds": shrapnel damages residential infrastructure in Kyiv and Cherkasy regions. PHOTO

On the night of 1 November, air defence forces were operating in Kyiv and Cherkasy regions. Residential buildings were damaged as a result of falling debris.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the heads of the Kyiv RMA Ruslan Kravchenko and Cherkasy RMA Ihor Taburets.

According to Kravchenko, there were no civilian casualties as a result of the attack. There were no hits to critical or residential infrastructure.





"In one of the districts, two private houses were damaged as a result of the fall of debris from downed enemy targets. The damage is minor - windows were smashed, facades and roofs were damaged," he added.

In Cherkasy region, in Zolotonosha district, residential infrastructure was damaged, Taburets said. However, he noted that, fortunately, there were no casualties.