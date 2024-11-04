North Korean troops have already clashed with the AFU in the Kursk region. It has become known that the DPRK forces have already come under fire.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Andrii Kovalenko, head of the National Security and Defence Council's Countering Disinformation Centre (CDC).

"The first DPRK soldiers have already come under fire in the Kursk region", he said in a statement.

Kovalenko did not provide any other details.

According to South Korean intelligence, the agreement between the DPRK and Russia provides for the supply of 600-700 thousand tonnes of rice per year to the DPRK, a salary of USD 2,000 for the North Korean military involved in the war against Ukraine, space technology, and agreements on the involvement of Russia in combat operations on the Korean Peninsula in the event of war.

