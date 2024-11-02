Ukraine could preemptively strike positions where Russian Federation is accumulating troops from DPRK, if there was such opportunity, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Ukraine sees every site where Russia is amassing soldiers from North Korea on its territory. Ukraine's defense forces could strike preemptively if they had the ability to strike long enough.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this in his traditional evening video address, Censor.NET reports.

According to Zelenskyy, the first thousands of soldiers from North Korea are near the Ukrainian border, and Ukrainians will be forced to defend themselves against them. And the world, according to Zelenskyy, will be watching again.

"Now we see every site where Russia is amassing these North Korean soldiers on its territory - all their camps. We could strike preventively if we had the ability to strike far enough. And it depends on our partners. But instead of the long-range capability we need, America is watching, Britain is watching, Germany is watching. Everyone is just waiting for the North Korean military to start striking at Ukrainians," the Head of State said.

Zelenskyy also noted that Ukraine knows all the logistics between Russia and North Korea that help Russian aggression, and this logistics must be blocked. According to the president, this depends on the strong Asian states, particularly China.

"It depends, in particular, on the strong powers of Asia. It depends on China, which talks so much about ending the war. But it is watching. And while the words are being said, the military from North Korea are going to the front," the head of state said.

Zelensky added that North Korea's participation in this war in Europe is a threat to the whole world.

"Everyone in the world who really wants to prevent this war between Russia and Ukraine from expanding and to prevent the war from spreading from Europe to other regions of the world, must not just watch. We must act. We need to match words about the inadmissibility of escalation and expansion of the war with actions," the President added in conclusion.

