Fighting continues near Promin, Lysivka, Selydove, Yurivka and Vyshneve. Occupiers concentrating their main efforts in Kreminna Balka area, - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, on November 4, 2024, the enemy has continued offensive actions, the number of combat engagements along the entire front line has increased to 132. The enemy is most active in the Kurakhove and Lyman directions.

Strikes on the territory of Ukraine

According to the General Staff, Sumy and Kharkiv regions continue to suffer from artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. Thus, areas of border settlements came under enemy fire. Among them are Pavlivka, Oleksandrivka, Vidrodzhenivske, Rohizne, Zhuravka, Znob-Trubchevska.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

Four enemy attacks are currently underway in the Kharkiv direction near Vovchansk. Two more attacks have already been repelled.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy started storming the positions of our units near Kindrashivka, Kucherivka, Petropavlivka, Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove, Vyshneve, Lozova, Kruhliakivka nine times. Three of them are ongoing.

The situation in the East

According to the General Staff, in the Lyman direction, the invading army launched 18 attacks on Ukrainian positions in the direction of Cherneshchyna, Hrekivka, Makiivka, Terny, Zarichne and Torske. Five engagements ended, 13 are ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the invaders unsuccessfully stormed the positions of our defenders near Bilohorivka once.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked five times in the areas of Chasiv Yar and Stupochky. Two firefights are still ongoing.

It is also noted that in the Toretsk direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to improve its position five times in the areas of Dachne, Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. Ukrainian soldiers gave a worthy rebuff. The occupiers dropped two aerial bombs near Diliivka.

"Since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made eleven attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the Pokrovsk direction. Fighting continues near Promin, Lysivka, Selydove, Yurivka and Vyshneve. Kalynove was hit by GABs and FFARs," the statement said.

The General Staff also informs that the most intense situation is in the Kurakhove direction, 51 hostile attacks have already been recorded in the areas of Vovchenka, Illinka, Kreminna Balka, Novoselydivka, Novodmytrivka, Hostre, Maksymivka, Antonivka, Dale, Katerynivka and Yelyzavetivka. In the area of Kreminna Balka, the occupiers are making the main efforts - they conducted 19 assaults, nine of which are ongoing.

The situation in the South

Two firefights continue in the Vremivka direction near Trudove. Three attacks have already been repelled by Ukrainian troops.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers attacked five times in the directions of Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Stepove and Orikhiv. The enemy dropped five guided aerial bombs in Tavriiske and in the area of Mala Tokmachka.

One enemy attack was successfully repelled in the Prydniprovske direction. At the same time, the enemy launched an air strike with FFARs at Mykolaivka.

"The situation in the rest of the directions remained unchanged," the General Staff summarized.