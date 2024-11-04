Russians have no advance in Chasiv Yar and Toretsk despite constant assaults - OTG "Luhansk"
Despite reports of their "breakthroughs," there has been no advance by the occupiers in the area of responsibility of the Luhansk OTG.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Major Anastasiia Bobovnikova, spokeswoman for the Luhansk OTG, on the Suspilne Novyny TV channel.
"They are making wishful thinking, because they may want to advance, but they cannot. And we will try to counteract them as much as possible. Now we see only that the enemy is accumulating its resources," Bobovnikova said.
In early November, Bobovnikova already denied Russian reports that Toretsk and Chasiv Yar had been captured.
