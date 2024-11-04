Ukraine has won West time to prepare for war with Russia. Europe did not use it - Times

Russia's war against Europe is possible and closer than everyone thinks.

According to Censor.NET, citing ZN.ua, observer Edward Lucas wrote about this in his column for The Times.

According to him, if Russia leads Ukraine into a dead end, Russian troops will be ready for a new invasion in two years, or even less.

The observer said that Ukraine has won time for the West to prepare for war, but Europe has not taken advantage of it and is "scandalously poorly" prepared for a possible Russian invasion. And Putin is aware of this.

Lucas noted that Russia is already attacking the West, including through sabotage. Sometimes, officials and relevant companies "hush up" such incidents, which leads to even more chaos.

At the same time, he said, some countries are still preparing for a possible war with Russia.

For example, Finland has accumulated six months' worth of food, fuel and medicine and prepared bomb shelters, Estonia spends a quarter of its defence budget on ammunition, and Poland's armed forces are the largest and most effective in Europe, but they may have to fight alone, the observer suggests.

"We had a chance to confront Kremlin imperialism together with a large, strong, united country. Afraid of the risks and costs associated with providing real military support, we did not take it. Ukraine gave us time to strengthen our own defence. We have wasted it... Meanwhile, our security and freedom are based on a fragile assumption: that the next US administration will care more about our security than we do", the analyst added.

