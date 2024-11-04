Russians hit Bilozerka and Beryslav: man is wounded. PHOTOS
Today, on 4 November, Russian troops attacked Bilozerka and Beryslav in Kherson region, causing casualties and destruction.
This was reported by the Kherson RMA, Censor.NET informs.
Shelling of Bilozerka
Thus, at 11:00, Russian troops attacked Bilozerka. The enemy hit a residential building. As a result of the "arrival", the roof was smashed, windows and doors were broken.
As noted, there was no information about the victims.
A blow to Beryslav
Russian troops attacked Beryslav at midday.
The 63-year-old man sustained an explosive injury and shrapnel wounds to his leg as a result of hostile shelling. He was taken to hospital for medical treatment.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password