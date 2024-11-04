Russians hit Bilozerka and Beryslav: man is wounded. PHOTOS

Today, on 4 November, Russian troops attacked Bilozerka and Beryslav in Kherson region, causing casualties and destruction.

This was reported by the Kherson RMA

Shelling of Bilozerka

Thus, at 11:00, Russian troops attacked Bilozerka. The enemy hit a residential building. As a result of the "arrival", the roof was smashed, windows and doors were broken.

As noted, there was no information about the victims.

A blow to Beryslav

Russian troops attacked Beryslav at midday.

The 63-year-old man sustained an explosive injury and shrapnel wounds to his leg as a result of hostile shelling. He was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

