Consequences of enemy shelling in Kherson region: enemy hit residential areas, woman was killed, 13 people were wounded, including 3 children. PHOTOS

The occupiers massively shelled 17 settlements of the Kherson region with artillery, mortars, tanks and UAVs.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of the Kherson region.

The Russian military shelled a church, shops, garages and private cars. In addition, 5 multi-storey buildings and 14 private houses were damaged in residential areas of the region's settlements.

The enemy mercilessly shelled Zelenivka with artillery. A 36-year-old woman died from her injuries. Five other local residents were wounded: two women aged 67 and 43 and three children - a 16-year-old and an 11-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy. The victims are currently in hospital. The shells also damaged a church, a private house and three apartment buildings.

An 80-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man were wounded as a result of shelling in the Korabelnyi district of Kherson. The man was diagnosed with a traumatic amputation of the right forearm and open fractures of both shins.

A 59-year-old man sustained injuries as a result of an artillery strike on a street in the Central district. He sustained an acubarotrauma and multiple shrapnel wounds to his lower limbs. The victim was taken to hospital. The shells damaged two private houses, a gas pipeline, a garage and a car in the town.

In the morning in Stanislav, the enemy attacked the town with an FPV drone. Four local residents were injured as a result of the hit: a 62-year-old woman and three men aged 54, 53 and 50. All of them suffered from acubar injuries, the woman also had a shrapnel wound to her forearm, and will receive outpatient treatment.

A 43-year-old local resident was wounded in Inzhenerne during an artillery shelling. He was diagnosed with a bruised shoulder joint.

In Kherson, the occupiers shelled a garage cooperative, causing a fire. The fire damaged more than 50 garages.

The enemy dropped ammunition from drones on residential areas of Kherson. The explosions damaged a private car.

























