Day in Kharkiv region: enemy hit farm, shelled Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Chuhuiv, attacked car in village of Bilyi Kolodiaz, there are casualties. PHOTOS

A series of attacks were recorded in several districts of Kharkiv region. The attacks resulted in two civilian casualties, damage to an educational institution, a farm and other facilities.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov.

In particular, on 3 November, at 05:30 a.m. - Kupiansk district, Kupiansk Vuzlovyi. Shelling of the settlement. Information about the victims and destruction is being updated.

At night, the enemy attacked the territory of an agricultural enterprise's farm in Makarykha village of the Zolochiv district, Bohodukhiv district, with UAVs. The strike resulted in partial destruction of the farm building and a fire over an area of more than 50 square metres. Two calves died as a result of the enemy strike.





11:02 p.m. Chuhuiv district, Chuhuiv. The shelling damaged the glazing of the auxiliary building of the educational institution.

03:15 p.m. Bohodukhiv district, between the settlements of Baranivka and Snihy. Hit in the field.

02:00p.m. Chuhuiv district, Bilyi Kolodyaz village. Two civilian men of 60 and 33 years old were injured as a result of a UAV hitting a car.

