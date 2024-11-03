Consequences of enemy shelling of Bilozerka: Two medical workers were wounded, house, medical facility, and "ambulance" were damaged. PHOTOS

Today's shelling of Bilozerka in the Kherson region resulted in injuries and destruction.

According to Censor.NET, the consequences of the Russian attack were demonstrated by the Kherson RMA.

"Today, around 11 am, the occupants fired on the settlement. As a result of a direct hit to a residential building, the roof was destroyed, windows and doors were smashed," the statement said.





In addition, the shelling damaged the roof and windows of the medical facility, as well as an ambulance, and injured two medical workers.





As reported earlier, today, 3 November 2024, at around 11.00 a.m., Russian troops attacked Bilozerka, Kherson region. An ambulance crew came under enemy fire, injuring the driver and a paramedic who were outside during the attack.