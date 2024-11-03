Occupiers strike at Bilozerka: ambulance driver and paramedic wounded
Today, on November 3, 2024, at about 11:00 a.m., Russian troops attacked Bilozerka, Kherson region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.
As noted, an ambulance came under enemy fire. The driver and paramedic who were outside during the shelling were injured.
They sustained mine-blast and craniocerebral injuries, contusions. The paramedic also received a shrapnel wound to his leg. The men were taken to a hospital for medical treatment.
The attack also damaged an ambulance.
Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russians shelled Stanislav and Inzhenerne in the Kherson region, two people were wounded.
