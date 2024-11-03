Ruscists carry out air strike on village in Zaporizhzhia region: two people are wounded
Russian troops attacked a frontline community in the Zaporizhzhia region with a KAB.
This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
According to him, the occupiers struck a civilian house in the village of Preobrazhenka, Polohy district.
There was a family in the house. A 55-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man were injured. They were taken to hospital.
Earlier, the Southern Defense Forces reported that the invaders were conducting about 500 attacks in the Zaporizhzhia district every day.
