Occupiers shelled 12 settlements in Kherson region overnight, 4 people wounded

Over the past day, Antonivka, Dudchany, Bilozerka, Chornobaivka, Tomaryne, Shliakhove, Komyshany, Dniprovske, Beryslav, Zarichne, Lvove and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

"The Russian military shot at an educational and medical institution, a public transport stop; in residential areas of the region's settlements, they damaged 3 high-rise buildings and 19 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a gas pipeline and private cars," the statement said.

Four people were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

During a nighttime drone attack, the Air Defence Forces destroyed 1 "Shahed-131/136" over the territory of Kherson region.

Consequences of enemy shelling in Kherson region: enemy hit residential areas, woman was killed, 13 people were wounded, including 3 children.

