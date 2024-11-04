Germany to provide Ukraine with additional 200 million euros for emergency winter support - Baerbock

Germany will provide Ukraine with humanitarian aid worth 200 million euros to help it through the winter.

This was stated by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We are increasing our emergency humanitarian aid by an additional 200 million euros for emergency winter support. Homes without heating will be provided with heat. Generators will also be provided to provide heat in winter," the German diplomat said.

Baerbock also emphasized the importance of strengthening Ukraine's air defense and said that Germany would join efforts within the international coalition to strengthen air defense.

The German Foreign Minister added that she had discussed with her Ukrainian counterpart cooperation on the production of drones.

"If Germany can help with drones, it is the best defense for ourselves," Baerbock said.

