Ukraine is confident in bipartisan support of United States - Sybiha

Ukraine is confident in the bipartisan support of the United States, and after the election, it will build close allied relations with the president elected by the American people.

This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha at a press conference with his German counterpart Annalena Burbock in Kyiv, Suspilne reports, Censor.NET informs.

"We are confident in the support of the United States and after the election we will build close allied relations with the president elected by the American people. We are confident in the bipartisan support of the United States, as well as the support of the people. This war is not just about Ukraine, but about restoring the world order based on international law and the principles of the UN Charter. By launching a full-scale aggression, Russia has caused several global crises, including food, energy, and security, and the world must stop this aggression," the foreign minister said.

Read more: Termination of Germany’s military aid to Ukraine will cost Germany "much more" than its continuation - IfW

Sybiha noted that as of August 31, 2024, the United States had allocated €56.8 billion in military support, and the total value of assistance from European countries amounted to €54.61 billion. Therefore, he emphasized that assistance from European partners is also extremely significant and important for Ukraine.

As of today, according to the minister, Germany ranks second after the United States in terms of the amount of aid Ukraine receives from its ally. Berlin's assistance to Kyiv is aimed at strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities and protecting its civilian infrastructure.

As a reminder, on November 4, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived in Kyiv on a visit.