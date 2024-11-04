Baerbock arrives on visit to Kyiv

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has arrived on a visit to Kyiv.

This was reported by Spiegel, Censor.NET informs.

The minister promised that Ukraine would be supported as long as necessary to continue its path to a just peace.

According to Baerbock, Putin wants to break the people of Ukraine with a war of attrition.

"By hitting them where their normal life should be: at home, at work, at school", she said.

