13 "KIA" (killed in action) occupiers and four destroyed enemy IFVs: Ukrainian troops repelled Russian army attack in Siversk sector. VIDEO

Border guards from the "Revenge" brigade and soldiers of the 10th separate mountain assault brigade "Edelweiss" repelled an attack by Russian occupiers in the Siversk direction, destroying four enemy armoured vehicles and eliminating 13 stormtroopers.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of successful combat operations by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"13 bodies of Russian stormtroopers and four enemy infantry fighting vehicles in the middle of the field are the result of a suicide assault by the occupiers in the Siversk sector. Ukrainian border guards from the "Revenge" brigade and soldiers of the 10th separate mountain assault brigade "Edelweiss" caught the enemy equipment in the open area - they left no one alive," - the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

