Losses of at least one billion hryvnias: illegal coal mining in Donetsk region stopped

SBI officers stopped illegal coal mining in the territory adjacent to the Sviato-Pokrovske mine in the village of Kurytsyne, Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the SBI.

As noted, a private company received a licence for geological exploration and research and industrial development of a hard coal deposit in 2021, but did not start work.

This was taken advantage of by a group of people who actually united in a criminal organisation.

See more: Damage caused by illegal sand mining in Sumy region reached six millions hryvnia. PHOTOS

Without permits, they were mining coal at a depth of about 80 metres.

The organiser also reached an agreement with the head of the local territorial community, who helped to seize the land plot where they were mining coal by forging documents to lease it to an enterprise controlled by the organiser, and also covered up the group's illegal activities.

State losses

From December 2021 to the present, the group has caused losses to the state of at least one billion hryvnias. The full amount of losses is still being established.