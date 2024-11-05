Sybiha is dissatisfied with passivity of Ukraine’s ambassadors in Arab and African countries - media

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha is dissatisfied with the passivity of most Ukrainian ambassadors in Arab and African countries.

According to Censor.NET, ZN.ua reports this with reference to sources.

He made this statement during a meeting with the heads of foreign diplomatic missions of Ukraine in the format of a ZOOM conference on November 4, 2024.

Sibiga said that he was extremely surprised by the question he heard from the Sultan of Oman and the leadership of Angola during his tour of the Middle East and Africa: "Is it true that there is a war in Ukraine now?"

During the meeting, the minister showed a summary table of ambassadors' activity, according to which the media activity of many ambassadors in the mentioned regions is zero.

Sources said that Sybiha emphasized the need to change this situation.

The foreign minister was also outraged by the fact that none of the ambassadors paid attention to the information about the presence of foreign parts in North Korean missiles and did not ask whether there were any components from the countries where they were accredited. If the Ukrainian ambassadors had received a positive answer, they would have had to work actively in their host country to stop the supply of components to the DPRK.