Meloni met with Rutte: Common goal is just peace for Ukraine

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni meets with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. The conversation centered on "allies' support for the legitimate defense of Ukraine."

Meloni emphasized that "the common goal remains to create the best possible conditions for a just peace" and "the coordinating role that NATO can and should play in this regard to help Ukraine look to the future."

"From this point of view, Italy has always done its part, we have come up with a new military assistance package, which, as always, focuses in particular on air defense systems, which means above all the protection of civilians. This does not take into account the support that Italy continues to provide in everything from a humanitarian point of view, up to reconstruction," the Italian Prime Minister said.

NATO Secretary General Rutte noted that the Alliance's industrial capabilities should be strengthened more quickly to support Ukraine.

"We are certainly on the right track with our $40 billion in support and military assistance to Ukraine in 2024. ... We will continue to stand by Ukraine, because Ukraine's struggle is the struggle of all of us," Rutte concluded.