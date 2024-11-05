Russians shell Ochakiv: two people wounded, including 13-year-old girl

On the evening of November 5, Russian troops shelled Ochakiv in the Mykolaiv region with artillery. Two people were wounded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitalii Kim.

"In the evening, Russians shelled Ochakiv with artillery. A 13-year-old girl and a 39-year-old woman were wounded. All necessary medical assistance is being provided," he wrote.

According to Kim, the shelling caused a fire in a residential building, which was quickly extinguished.

Read more: Occupants attacked Mykolaiv region with drones and artillery: 16-year-old girl was injured