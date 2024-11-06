Scheme allowing conscripted men to leave country through "Shliakh" system has been blocked in Lviv region

Law enforcement officers uncovered another scheme for men liable for military service to travel abroad in the Lviv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Special Prosecutor's Office of the Western Region.

According to the investigation, the 55-year-old Kharkiv resident arranged for volunteers from a charity organization to work with people liable for military service who are legally restricted from traveling outside the country during the war. He entered their data into the Shlyakh system, which allowed them to enter the EU countries without hindrance and not return.

It was established that he advised "clients and sometimes helped to transport them directly through checkpoints in Lviv and Zakarpattia regions. The price of the "services" ranged from 1 to 7 thousand dollars. Several episodes of such criminal activity have been documented.

Read more: Government should consider exemption from mobilization for private entrepreneurs, it will bring billions to finance AFU, - Kozytskyi, head of LRMA

The suspect was detained in accordance with Art. 208 of the CPC of Ukraine and a measure of restraint was chosen. The involvement of other persons in the scheme is being checked.