Death toll from Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia rises to 7, 25 wounded

7 people were killed and 25 injured as a result of a Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia on the morning of 5 November 2024.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov in his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the occupants struck 301 times in 13 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region over the last day.

Russian troops carried out 8 air strikes on Orikhiv, Novoandriivka, Novodarivka, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka and Temyrivka.

"154 UAVs of various modifications attacked Lobkove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria and Olhivske. Four MLRS attacks were made on the territory of Lobkove and Novodanylivka.

134 artillery strikes hit Lobkove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria and Olhivske," the head of the region said.