Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 704,300 people (+1400 per day), 9,224 tanks, 20,194 artillery systems, and 18,612 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 704,300 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 07.11.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 704300 (+1400) people,

tanks - 9224 (+10) units

armoured combat vehicles - 18612 (+20) units

artillery systems - 20194 (+24) units,

MLRS - 1245 (+0) units,

air defence systems - 996 (+0) units

aircraft - 369 (+0) units

helicopters - 329 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 18408 (+42),

cruise missiles - 2631 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units

submarines - 1 (+0) unit,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 28411 (+78) units

special equipment - 3596 (+8)

