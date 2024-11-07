ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 704,300 people (+1400 per day), 9,224 tanks, 20,194 artillery systems, and 18,612 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 704,300 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 07.11.24 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 704300 (+1400) people,
  • tanks - 9224 (+10) units
  • armoured combat vehicles - 18612 (+20) units
  • artillery systems - 20194 (+24) units,
  • MLRS - 1245 (+0) units,
  • air defence systems - 996 (+0) units
  • aircraft - 369 (+0) units
  • helicopters - 329 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level - 18408 (+42),
  • cruise missiles - 2631 (+0),
  • ships/boats - 28 (+0) units
  • submarines - 1 (+0) unit,
  • motor vehicles and tank trucks - 28411 (+78) units
  • special equipment - 3596 (+8)

