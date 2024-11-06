Defense forces tracked down Russian tank and destroyed it with two successful FPV drone strikes. VIDEO
A group of Crazy Cats from the 3rd Separate Tank Iron Brigade tracked down a Russian tank and destroyed it with two successful FPV drone strikes.
According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of combat work was posted on social media.
