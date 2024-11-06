ENG
Drones chased two occupiers to death. VIDEO

Drone operators from the "Aerobomber_ua" unit eliminated two occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of combat work was published on social media. The recording shows that the occupiers tried in every way to avoid death - running, hiding in bushes, trenches, shooting at drones, but all in vain.

Warning: Strong language!

Watch more: "Net-shooter" drone catches Russian Mavic 3. VIDEO

Russian Army (9508) elimination (5396) drones (2535)
