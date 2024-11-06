Drones chased two occupiers to death. VIDEO
Drone operators from the "Aerobomber_ua" unit eliminated two occupiers.
According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of combat work was published on social media. The recording shows that the occupiers tried in every way to avoid death - running, hiding in bushes, trenches, shooting at drones, but all in vain.
Warning: Strong language!
