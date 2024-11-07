Ukrainian armoured vehicle UAT-TISA approved for use in Defence Forces - Ministry of Defence

The domestic armoured vehicle UAT-TISA has been codified and approved for use in the Defence Forces.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defence, Censor.NET informs.

"Depending on the tasks, the vehicle is equipped with additional devices.

The UAT-TISA chassis is equipped with a special armour capsule that protects the crew from small arms fire. The design of the armour capsule allows for the installation of a machine gun on the turret. The vehicle's mine protection can withstand the detonation of explosive devices under the wheel and under the vehicle's bottom", the statement said.

The armoured vehicle has high dynamic performance, cross-country ability and smooth running. The capacity of the fuel tanks is enough to cover more than 1,000 kilometres on a single refuelling.

