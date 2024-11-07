We need weapons, not support in negotiations. Hugs with Putin won’t help - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on European partners to increase pressure on Russia.

The head of state said this in an address to the summit of the European Political Community in Budapest, Censor.NET reports.

"I thank everyone for supporting Ukraine and our people. We are defending ourselves not from Russian words, but from Russian attacks. Therefore, we need enough weapons, not support in negotiations. Hugs with Putin will not help. Some of you have been hugging him for 20 years, and things are only getting worse. He thinks only of wars and will not change. Only pressure can deter him," the president emphasized.

According to Zelenskyy, a clear diplomatic system has already been built that can push Russia to a just peace.

"Most of the countries represented here have joined this work for the sake of effective diplomacy. Each point of the Peace Formula has already been discussed at the thematic conferences. Nuclear security, food security, energy, the return of prisoners and deportees to Ukraine, and full compliance with international law, and much more. We need to push Russia to do this. And a just peace will be our common victory. The victory plan is on your table. So Ukraine was the first to propose to change our common strategy to achieve a just peace as soon as possible," he said.

The President noted that Ukraine was open to any constructive ideas to achieve a just peace.

"But it is Ukraine that should decide what should and should not be on the agenda to end this war," he added.