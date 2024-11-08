Zelenskyy: Some leaders resort to dangerous rhetoric about ceasefire without security guarantees

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is confident that Russia will use a ceasefire without security guarantees to prepare for further occupation of Ukraine.

The head of the Ukrainian state said this during a press conference following his participation in the summit of the European Political Community in Budapest, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"You remember that the ceasefire was in place in 2014 when our Crimea and part of Donbas were occupied. It ended with preparations for a full-scale invasion. This suggests that a ceasefire without security guarantees for Ukraine... is a continuation of preparations for the occupation of our state and the destruction of our independence and sovereignty," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Zelenskyy: I believe that Trump wants quick end to war. This is loss for Ukraine. We want fair end to war

He noted that today "dangerous rhetoric" has emerged among certain leaders of states about the need for a ceasefire without any guarantees for Ukraine.

"A simple ceasefire is a model that we can hear from some leaders here (at the Budapest Summit - Ed.), from Brazil, China and it is important that we hear it from Russia. This is a great model for the Russian Federation," the President noted.

Read more: Zelenskyy: First losses among DPRK military

He recalled that after the 2014 ceasefire, it was proposed that the next step was not to end the war, but at least to exchange prisoners, but even this did not happen. "People have been in prison for ten years," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Therefore, the President called talks about a ceasefire without proper security guarantees unprofessional and irresponsible. "There must be a clear plan," Zelenskyy emphasized.