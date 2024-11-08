Zelenskyy meets with British Prime Minister Starmer to discuss implementation of Victory Plan

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the President's telegram channel.

The meeting discussed the implementation of the Victory Plan and support for Ukraine's defense industry.

"An important element of the Victory Plan is to support Ukraine with long-range weapons and to allow their use against military targets on Russian territory," Zelenskyy emphasized.

He also thanked Keir Starmer and all the people of the United Kingdom for their support of Ukraine.

"We are very proud of such bilateral relations between our nations," the President emphasized.

