Massive drone attack is reported in Tula region. Russian Defense Ministry announced alleged downing of 50 UAVs over territory of 7 regions. VIDEO

On the night of Saturday, 9 November 2024, drones attacked the city of Aleksin in the Tula region of Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the ASTRA Telegram channel.

As noted, explosions were heard in the city during the night. Local residents counted at least 11 drones that attacked Aleksyn.

The local administration has not yet commented on the information.

In turn, the Russian Ministry of Defence claims that on the night of 9 November, 50 drones were allegedly shot down over Russian territory.

"28 drones were allegedly destroyed over the territory of Bryansk region, 12 over the territory of Kursk region, four over the territory of Novgorod region, two over the territory of Smolensk region, two over the territory of Tula region and one over the territory of Orel and Tver regions," the enemy Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

