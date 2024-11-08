Russian drone hits high-rise building in Kyiv where Estonian Ambassador Kolk lives. PHOTO

During the shelling on 7 November, a Russian drone hit a high-rise building in Kyiv, where the Estonian ambassador to Ukraine, Anneli Kolk, lives. The diplomat was not injured.

This was announced on Friday, 8 November, on the social network X by Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, Censor.NET reports.

"Early yesterday, the building where Estonian Ambassador Anneli Kolk lives was attacked by a Russian drone. She was lucky not to be injured," the Estonian Foreign Minister wrote.

Ukraine needs to strengthen its air defence

Against the backdrop of another Russian attack, Tsahkna stressed that Ukraine needs to strengthen its air defence to protect its citizens.

"No one is safe in Ukraine until Russia stops its aggression. Ukraine needs more air defence to protect its residents. We must not get used to it," the diplomat wrote.

On the night of 8 November, Russians attacked Ukraine again with drones.

Read more: Occupiers massively attacked Odesa district with drones, there are destructions and wounded