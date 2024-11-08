ENG
Occupiers massively attacked Odesa district with drones, there are destructions and wounded

On the night of November 7, Russians massively attacked Odesa district with drones. The city suffered damage to civilian infrastructure and there were wounded.

This was announced by the head of the Odesa RMA Oleh Kiper, Censor.NET reports.

According to Kiper, as a result of the attack, private residential buildings in Odesa and the region were damaged by drone strikes and several of them caught fire. 

In one of the educational institutions in Odesa, windows were smashed and the facade was damaged. Also, due to shrapnel damage, two gas pipes in Odesa were depressurized and caught fire. Windows were smashed in a number of buildings.

So far, two people have been reported injured in Odesa and the suburbs.

"All relevant emergency services are working to eliminate the consequences. The victims are being provided with assistance. Law enforcers are recording the consequences of another Russian crime against the civilian population of the Odesa region," noted Kiper.

