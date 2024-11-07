Enemy attacked Odesa with drones at night: there is damage and casualty. PHOTOS

On the night of 7 November, Russian invaders attacked Odesa with strike drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Odesa RMA, Oleh Kiper.

As a result of the attack, shrapnel damaged the facade and glazing of an 11-storey residential building, 14 parked cars and a gas pipeline (without igniting). The glazing of two nearby five-storey buildings was also damaged.

"A 30-year-old man suffered minor injuries and was treated by doctors on the spot. Psychologists of the State Emergency Service also supported five people who needed help," Kiper said.

See more: Consequences of enemy attack on Odesa. PHOTOS

























