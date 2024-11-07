Enemy attacked Odesa with drones at night: there is damage and casualty. PHOTOS
On the night of 7 November, Russian invaders attacked Odesa with strike drones.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Odesa RMA, Oleh Kiper.
As a result of the attack, shrapnel damaged the facade and glazing of an 11-storey residential building, 14 parked cars and a gas pipeline (without igniting). The glazing of two nearby five-storey buildings was also damaged.
"A 30-year-old man suffered minor injuries and was treated by doctors on the spot. Psychologists of the State Emergency Service also supported five people who needed help," Kiper said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password