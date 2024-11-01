Consequences of enemy attack on Odesa. PHOTOS

In the evening of 31 October, Russians attacked Odesa, allegedly with Kh-59 missiles. A fire and rescue unit was hit.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of the Odesa region.

As a result of the attack, two members of the fire and rescue unit were injured and hospitalized. The administrative building of the fire station, fire trucks, and the cars of the townspeople in the nearby car park were damaged.

"The inspection is ongoing, and a full list of destruction and damage is being established. At the scene, prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, are documenting the consequences of Russia's armed aggression," the prosecutor's office said.

