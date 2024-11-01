Russians hit fire station in Odesa with missiles, 2 people wounded - RMA. PHOTOS

In the evening of 31 October, Russian terrorists shelled a fire station in Odesa.

This was announced by the head of the Odesa RMA Oleh Kiper, Censor.NET reports.

"The fire station was hit. Two rescuers who were running for cover after the air raid alert were injured. The men are now in hospital, they are being provided with all the necessary assistance," Kiper said.

Fire trucks and a fire station were also damaged.

