Russians advance in Toretsk and near Selydove - DeepState. MAP

The Russian army continues to seize new territories in the Donetsk region.

This is reported by the DeepState telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy has advanced in Toretsk, near Antonivka, Selydove and Bohoiavlenka," the settlers wrote.

Карта просування росіян в Торецьку

Карта просування росіян в районі Селидового

Карта просувань росіян в районі Курахового

Donetska region (3559) Toretsk (211)
