Russians advance in Toretsk and near Selydove - DeepState. MAP
The Russian army continues to seize new territories in the Donetsk region.
This is reported by the DeepState telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
"The enemy has advanced in Toretsk, near Antonivka, Selydove and Bohoiavlenka," the settlers wrote.
