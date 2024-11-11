2% of GDP for defense is no longer enough, - German Foreign Minister Baerbock

NATO member states should increase defense spending. 2% of GDP is not enough.

According to Censor.NET with reference to Tagesschau, this was stated by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

At a thematic conference, the minister said that defense spending at 2% of GDP would no longer be enough under current circumstances.

According to Baerbock, this will be "in the security interests" of European states.

Earlier, Donald Trump, who was elected president of the United States, often criticized Germany for insufficient defense spending and even threatened to withdraw the United States from NATO.

In her speech, Baerbock also emphasized the importance of supporting Ukraine. According to him, Europe needs to build up and unite its own defense capabilities.

