Russians hit Kharkiv with ballistic missiles and Grom-1E hybrid missile - Terekhov (updated)

On the evening of November 11, an explosion occurred in Kharkiv.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

"An explosion was heard in Kharkiv. Be careful - repeated strikes on the city are possible," he wrote.

Later, the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Syniehubov, clarified that the hit was recorded in the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv.

Later, Terekhov wrote that the Russians had struck two districts of the city - Kholodnohirskyi and Novobavarskyi.

According to him, the strikes on the city were carried out with a ballistic missile and a Grom-1E hybrid missile.

No information on casualties has been reported so far.

