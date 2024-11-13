ENG
Occupation troops advanced near 10 settlements in Kharkiv, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops managed to seize new territories near a number of settlements in Donetsk, Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia regions.

This is reported by the DeepState telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy has advanced near Kolisnykivka, Lyman Pershyi, Synkivka, Pustynka, Novodarivka, Dalne, Kurakhove, Novoselidivka, Illinka and Yuriivka," the osinters report.

Read more: Damage to Kurakhove Reservoir dam by enemy: 15 million cubic meters of water spilled out - no housing flooded

Росіяни продовжують просуватись на Курахівському напрямку

Просування росіян поблизу Куп'янська

