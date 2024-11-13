Occupation troops advanced near 10 settlements in Kharkiv, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions - DeepState. MAP
Russian troops managed to seize new territories near a number of settlements in Donetsk, Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia regions.
This is reported by the DeepState telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.
"The enemy has advanced near Kolisnykivka, Lyman Pershyi, Synkivka, Pustynka, Novodarivka, Dalne, Kurakhove, Novoselidivka, Illinka and Yuriivka," the osinters report.
